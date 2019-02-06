Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
300 Warner St.
Walbridge, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
300 Warner St.
Walbridge, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Delvecchio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret H. Delvecchio


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret H. Delvecchio Obituary
Margaret H. Delvecchio

Margaret H. Delvecchio, 90, of Walbridge, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Margaret was born on April 3, 1928 to Lawrence and Dorothy (Smith) Hoffmann in Toledo, Ohio. She married Carl Delvecchio on October 1, 1955 and raised her family in Walbridge.

Margaret had a strong faith and connection to her church, St. Jerome Catholic Church, where she volunteered for many weekly events, most notably in the bingo food concessions and baked hundreds of delicious pies. She traveled, enjoyed gardening, but most of all loved spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda (Phillip Ludwig) Delvecchio, Rick (Pam) Delvecchio, Carol (Mike) Daman, and Tom (Diane) Delvecchio; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and sister, Dorothy (Herman) Heuring.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Delvecchio and by her son, Mark Delvecchio.

Friends will be received on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121). A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner St. Walbridge, Ohio, where her family will receive guests after 9:00 a.m. A private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Margaret's family would like to thank Sue Ann and the Hospice of Northwest Ohio caregivers for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Margaret may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church or Annunciation Catholic Radio. Online condolences to her family may be made at

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.