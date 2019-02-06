Margaret H. Delvecchio



Margaret H. Delvecchio, 90, of Walbridge, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Margaret was born on April 3, 1928 to Lawrence and Dorothy (Smith) Hoffmann in Toledo, Ohio. She married Carl Delvecchio on October 1, 1955 and raised her family in Walbridge.



Margaret had a strong faith and connection to her church, St. Jerome Catholic Church, where she volunteered for many weekly events, most notably in the bingo food concessions and baked hundreds of delicious pies. She traveled, enjoyed gardening, but most of all loved spending time with her family.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda (Phillip Ludwig) Delvecchio, Rick (Pam) Delvecchio, Carol (Mike) Daman, and Tom (Diane) Delvecchio; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and sister, Dorothy (Herman) Heuring.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Delvecchio and by her son, Mark Delvecchio.



Friends will be received on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121). A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner St. Walbridge, Ohio, where her family will receive guests after 9:00 a.m. A private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Margaret's family would like to thank Sue Ann and the Hospice of Northwest Ohio caregivers for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Margaret may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church or Annunciation Catholic Radio. Online condolences to her family may be made at



