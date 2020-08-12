1/1
Margaret H. Miller
1922 - 2020
Margaret H. Miller

Margaret H. Miller, age 97, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Saturday evening, August 8, 2020, at Sunset House Retirement Village in Toledo. She was born September 18, 1922, in Toledo, Ohio, to Herd and Hazel (Tebbe) Wardlaw. Margaret was a 1940 graduate of Libbey High School, and graduated from Nyack Missionary College. A very religious woman, Margaret planned on devoting her life as a missionary. In doing so, she obtained a teaching and nursing certificate from Nyack. However, her plans changed when her heart defect restricted her from traveling overseas.

She went home and worked for Plaskon. This is where she met her future husband, Edward Miller. They married in 1951, and had four loving daughters. While the girls were still in school, Margaret went to work for the Swanton Local Schools in the cafeteria, where she retired.

Margaret was a charter member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swanton. She loved her church and faithfully participated in the weekly bible study group. Margaret also loved gardening and was a member of the Swanton Garden Club. After the sudden death of her husband, Edward, Margaret traveled around the world with her family. She was very proud of her accomplishments in life, especially the fact she obtained a nursing certificate and remained independent up to the end.

Margaret will be missed by her daughters, Mary Miller, Nancy Miller (Mike Mikkonen), Linda Miller-Roy (Jeff) and Sandy Annesser (Steve); grandchildren, Christina VanNess (Mike), Sean Roy and Meghan Annesser; as well as her sister-in-law, Alice Ingraham.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sisters, Eleanor Josephson, Betty Wardlaw, Nancy Wardlaw and an infant brother.

Private graveside services at Swanton Cemetery will be officiated by Rev. Ed Strietelmeier.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church - 200 Dodge St., Swanton, OH 43558.

Arrangments entrusted to Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).

weigelfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
