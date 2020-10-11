Margaret Haack Marshall
Margaret Haack Marshall, 101, of Tiffin, passed away on October 7, 2020 at home. She was born on May 17, 1919 in Toledo, Ohio to Thomas and Mina (Ruffert) Naylor. Margaret sang in numerous choirs during high school and played intermural basketball, during a time when the girls had a larger following because they were winning more than the boys.
She graduated from Clay High School a year early in 1936 and began working immediately as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell, a job she held for 28 years. Her aunt was a chief telephone operator in Toledo and secured her position, even though Margaret was under 18 years old. She lived with her grandparents and took a streetcar to work for five cents a day. She earned $12 week—a significant paycheck for Depression times, with 12 cents being taken out for Social Security. It was in her role as an operator that during World War II she received and transferred the phone call for all troops in the area to be deployed to Europe in the timed operation for D-Day.
On December 29, 1938 she married Kenneth O. Haack at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Curtice, Ohio. They were married just under fifty years at the time of his death in 1987. In 1993, she married Glenn Marshall—a marriage that gave them both new life after widowhood, but sadly Glenn died in 1994, less than a year after their marriage. The family would like to acknowledge the two other loving companions in her life—Bill Mullins and Carl Cook. Carl was with her for 10 years before his death in 2011.
At the time of her death, Margaret was the secretary of Haack Farms, Inc. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and sang as an alto in the choir for over 50 years—well into her 90s. She was also an active member of the Tiffin Garden Club for decades, giving tutorials about how to care for a variety of flowering plants and served as the club historian.
She always gardened, traveled, cared for family and worked. When she was over 70, she took up golfing and when she was over 80, she learned to play a string bass in order to play in a bluegrass gospel band.
Left to cherish her memory are a sister, Marilyn Isaac, of Livonia, Michigan; her children, Karen (Doug) Jackson, of Baltimore, Ohio, Kenneth (Candace Summer) Haack, of Tiffin, Ohio, Marci (Frank) Weatherford, of Lewisville, Texas and Rev. Melanie Haack, of Bowling Green, Ohio; five grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. There are also four stepchildren from the Marshall family.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Eileen Haseman and Henrietta Leininger; her grandson, Trenton Summer Haack; and her parents.
A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Union Cemetery, Old Fort, Ohio at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, Tiffin, Ohio. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com
.