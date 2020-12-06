Margaret Hunter Crook
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Hunter Crook, age 91, passed away November 15, 2020 in Medford, Oregon of respiratory failure (non-Covid).
Peggy was born May 12, 1929, in Camden, NJ to Robert Hamilton Hunter and Helen Carter Megargee Hunter. She graduated from Merchantville High School (NJ) in 1947, attended classes at Dickinson College (Carlisle, PA), and worked as a secretary in Philadelphia thru 1958 when she married Dick Crook. Together they lived in Gladwyne and Media, PA where they had their sons, Rick and David, before moving to Toledo, OH in 1968.
Peggy and Dick lived in Toledo, Ohio for 44 years. It was here, in Sylvania Township, that Peggy raised her two sons in the Sylvania school district. She was a member of the Inverness Club and Epworth United Methodist Church (Ottawa Hills), where she was a soprano in the adult choir and introduced both her sons to music thru the children's choir.
Peggy was very active in the community, volunteering for the Toledo Symphony League, the Toledo Opera Guild, the Auxiliary to the Ability Center of Greater Toledo (formerly the Toledo Society for the Handicapped), and Meals on Wheels. She chaired the Sapphire Ball a number of times.
In 2012, Peggy and Dick moved to San Diego to be close to their surviving son, Rick Crook (Wanda). After Dick's passing, Peggy followed Rick and Wanda in their move to Oregon in 2017.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Richard H. "Dick" Crook Jr. (2016); her youngest son, David H. Crook (2009) and her brother, James M. Hunter (2013). She is survived by her son, Richard H. "Rick" Crook III (Wanda); niece, Kimberly Hunter; and nephews, Jeffrey H. Hunter (Terry), and Gary H. Hunter (Mimi).
Peggy's parents owned a small vacation cottage in the beach community of Avalon, NJ, where she spent many summers while growing up. The family continued this tradition at "the shore" until the children went off to college. Avalon was a special place for her. Historical note— During WWII, she remembered being required to keep all the lights off at night to avoid being targeted by German submarines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Opera in her name: (www.toledoopera.org/soundvision
).