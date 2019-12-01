|
Margaret J. Hiett
Margaret Jacquelyn Hiett (known to friends as Margie) passed away on November 26, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on December 17, 1924, to Doris Whittier Winter and Frederick Roberts Winter. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelors Degree in English Literature in 1946. Margie married Edward Emerson Hiett on July 1, 1944, and he preceded her in death on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2005. Margie and Ed were married for over 60 years.
Margie was a member of the former Toledo Crittenton Services Board, now a part of Connecting Point, for 25 years and served as president for three years; a member of the former Old Ladies Home Board, now Sunset Retirement Community, and served as president for two years. She was a member of the Junior League of Toledo, serving as treasurer and chairing and serving on many other committees and projects. Margie was a Docent at the Toledo Museum of Art for 15 years and was an Art Museum Aide, now known as Museum Ambassador, serving as chairman of the former membership drive for which the aides were responsible at that time. She was a former member of the Girl Scout Board and served as finance and personnel chair, and was on the Toledo Day Nursery Board and served as personnel chair on that Board. Margie belonged to the Ottawa Hills Garden Club for over 30 years and served as treasurer.
The most important things in her life were her husband, Ed, her family, and friends. Margie and Ed loved their cottage on Lake Ontario in Canada, where they spent many summers together. They enjoyed the theater, music, gardening, bridge, and gin rummy and experiences traveling abroad and in the United States.
Margie is survived by her daughter, Katherine Patricelli; two grandsons, Edward (Jessica) Patricelli and Matthew (Andrea) Patricelli; four great-grandsons, Jaden, Silas, Ezra and Jake; sister, Ruth Miller, and several nieces and nephews, and her best pal and loyal companion, Bella.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Eggleston, and brother, Dr. Lewis Winter. She was also preceded in death by her friend and companion, Art Landseadel.
Margie wanted to sincerely thank all of her friends, doctors and caregivers who, in addition to Kim Rau (Manager) included Lisa Shoffer, Katelyn Shoffer, Dawn Hampton, Ann Marie Polosky , Sherri Frazier, Darla Perry, Beth Zohn and Hillary Locy.
There will be no visitation. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, 419.841.2422.
In her memory, one may donate to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the Toledo Museum of Art, St. Michael in the Hills, Sunset Retirement Community, or a .
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019