Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Peace at Toledo Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Marker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. Marker


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret J. Marker Obituary
Margaret J. Marker

Margaret Jean Marker passed away October 25 at Otterbein Senior Life of Perrysburg. Margaret was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 8, 1928 to Edward and Viola (Ross) Daly.

She graduated from Ottawa Hills High School and received a business degree from Stautzenberger College, going on to teach classes at Davis Business College. Margaret was proud of her long career as an executive secretary at the Toledo office of ALCOA for over 35 years.

She adored her cats and never met a dog she did not like. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, many types of needlework, and traveling. She treasured a loving relationship with her extended family Elizabeth, Mikey, Dodie, Cindy and Brock Rimmelin.

Margaret is survived by niece, Diana (Charles) Uvagi. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy and LaVonne; brother, LaVern and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Peace at Toledo Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -