|
|
Margaret J. Marker
Margaret Jean Marker passed away October 25 at Otterbein Senior Life of Perrysburg. Margaret was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 8, 1928 to Edward and Viola (Ross) Daly.
She graduated from Ottawa Hills High School and received a business degree from Stautzenberger College, going on to teach classes at Davis Business College. Margaret was proud of her long career as an executive secretary at the Toledo office of ALCOA for over 35 years.
She adored her cats and never met a dog she did not like. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, many types of needlework, and traveling. She treasured a loving relationship with her extended family Elizabeth, Mikey, Dodie, Cindy and Brock Rimmelin.
Margaret is survived by niece, Diana (Charles) Uvagi. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy and LaVonne; brother, LaVern and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Peace at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019