Services
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home
2426 North Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home
2426 North Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH
Margaret J. Merritt


1916 - 2019
Margaret J. Merritt Obituary
Margaret J. Merritt

Margaret J. Merritt, age 102, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice. She was born in Toledo on November 17, 1916, to James and Ruth (Ansted) Humphreys. Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence in 2001; as well as by her four siblings.

Surviving is her daughter, Mary Rasey; son, James Merritt; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 8, beginning at 10:00 with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH, 43615 (419-531-4424). Interment Restlawn Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
