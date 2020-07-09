Margaret Jane (Dienst) Ericson
11/24/1920 - 06/28/2020
Margaret Jane Ericson passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 99 years 6 months, in Perrysburg, OH from natural causes. She was born in Toledo, OH on November 24, 1920, to Clarence O. and Agnes L. (Blair) Dienst. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Arvid Ericson (2001); her parents and her sister, Patricia A. Timbrook.
Jane is survived by her daughters, Lynn Smith (Melvin Retcher), Anne Thomas (Daniel), and Margaret (Peggy) Jane Ericson Valdez; grandchildren, Erica (Jeffrey) Roach, Blair (Lisa) Smith, and Amanda Bigler (Israel Campos); great grandchildren, Martyn and Margaret Jane Roach, Eleanor, Douglas, Lucile, and Graham Smith, and Oliver Campos Bigler and three nephews, Steve (Debbie) Lyons, Bruce Lyons and Mike (Barb) Timbrook.
A lifelong resident of Toledo, she attended Harvard Elementary School, Libbey High School (1938) and the University of Toledo earning a Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics (1942); post graduate coursework, Case Western Reserve. As a university student, she served on a committee of 5 raising funds for the first chimes in University Hall Tower. Additionally she became a member of the first ever Red Cross Association chapter established on a college campus. Campus honors included membership in Peppers, which became Mortar Board.
Upon graduation, Jane helped the war effort at Jack and Heintz, Inc. in Cleveland OH where she planned the food service for 8,000 employees working around the clock 7 days a week to produce materials vital to the success of the war. In 1944 she continued her war efforts with the American Red Cross, becoming a member of the Volunteer Dietitian's Aide Corps.
Jane and Paul were married February 20, 1943 in Collingwood Presbyterian Church where they were active longtime members. In 1996 they became active members of Stonebridge Church in Perrysburg, continuing to death.
Jane taught the nutrition component for several nursing schools for 20 years, retiring in 1976, maintaining memberships in many related professional organizations.
Philanthropy and volunteering were important to Jane. She served on St. Luke's Auxiliary's Teams 2 and 6, The Child Conservation League, The Community Planning Council, The Y.M.C.A. Board of Managers. As a member of Chapter T, P.E.O. she served as President for multiple terms. Her involvement in the Maumee Valley Girl Scout Council included service on the Board of Directors, 1967-74, First Vice President and President, Director of a week long conference "Today's Values in Tomorrow's World" July 1967, numerous committees, Girl Scout Troop Leader and Day Camp Staff Member. Jane was awarded the Thanks Badge, the Girl Scouts highest volunteer award in 1967. In May 2012, as the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio celebrated Girls Scouts 100th Anniversary, Jane was honored as one of 100 Women of Influence who make a difference in the community. Her award, Honor Keepers, are women who have demonstrated outstanding commitment, exceptional service and exemplify the true spirit of Girl Scouts.
Blessed with an active mind, she enjoyed reading, playing bridge, traveling, attending musicals and plays, art and glass collecting, genealogy, entertaining, golfing at H.D.C.C., and arthritis swim classes. She was a member of the Hummel Club, the Scandinavian Club, Libbey HS Alumni Group, Swim Club Group and The UT Alumni Association.
Jane lived a long rich life embracing a love of the Lord and a strong Christian faith that guided her; an intellectual curiosity about the world, people and events around her; a fabulous sense of humor; a willingness to embrace new experiences; an even temperament; long time friends and the desire to make new friendships; and a family she cherished. Her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family meant the world to her and she loved being with them.
Jane was laid to rest July 2 at a family committal service at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. At a future date, a Memorial Service and Celebration of Jane's Life will be announced. The family suggests memorials in Jane's name be sent to Stonebridge Church, P.O. Box 1008, Perrysburg OH 43552; The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, 1002 Garden Lake Parkway, Toledo OH 43614, or a charity of your choice
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so
Our family has deep gratitude for the kindness and excellent care provided during Jane's years at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg and Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, and for the services of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.