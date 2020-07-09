(News story) Margaret Jane Ericson, a volunteer leader who as a dietitian planned menus for defense plant workers in World War II and for downtown Toledo diners and who taught nursing students about nutrition, died June 28 at Kingston of Perrysburg. She was 99.
She was in declining health, her family said. A longtime South Toledo resident, she grew up on Harvard Boulevard and reared her family on Princeton Drive.
Mrs. Ericson was a longtime volunteer, including as chapter president of the Philanthropic Education Organization, an international group that promotes educational opportunities for women. She was a Girl Scout troop leader when her daughters were members but later served on the Maumee Valley Council board of directors, of which she was a former vice president and president.
In 1967, Mrs. Ericson received the Girl Scout's Thanks Badge, the highest Girl Scout honor, which recognizes commitment and leadership. At the 100th anniversary of the organization in 2012, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio named her one of "100 Women of Influence."
"She had a love for the Girl Scout movement," her daughter Anne said. "She had a temperament where she didn't get flustered easily by people who maybe were more boisterous."
Her daughter Lynn Smith added: "She had a quality of being able to bring people together for a common goal."
She was born Nov. 24, 1920, in Toledo to Agnes and Clarence Dienst. She attended Harvard School and was a 1938 graduate of Libbey High School, where she served on the year book and athletic association, was French Club president, and took Latin honors.
In 1942, she received a bachelor of science degree in dietetics from the University of Toledo. She pursued graduate studies at what is now Case Western Reserve University. At Jack & Heintz Inc., which made airplane parts for the war effort, she planned menus for the firm's five cafeterias and 8,000 workers.
After marriage and a return to Toledo, Mrs. Ericson planned menus for Grace Smith's Cafeteria, a downtown standby where she'd been an intern as a UT student. Executives, office workers, and shoppers all shared the Smith dining room.
"I can remember one of the specialties was prime rib," daughter Anne said. "She had to keep in mind that a lot of people came in, and you had to have nutritious food, but you had to get them in and out.''
Mrs. Ericson retired in 1976 from a 20-year teaching career during which she taught at the nursing schools of ProMedica Toledo Hospital, what is now Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, and the former Maumee Valley Hospital.
In her classes of would-be nurses, "Mom was very gifted in tying together the nutrients and the benefits they would have to the human body," daughter Anne Thomas said. "Mom had a gift for being with people and bringing out the best in them and stimulating their curiosity to learn, not just in nursing but in all walks of life."
Travel, family genealogy, and musical theater were among Mrs. Ericson's many interests. She had seen 'Phantom of the Opera' at least five times, her family said.
She was a member of Stonebridge Church, Perrysburg. She'd been a longtime member of Collingwood Presbyterian Church.
She and Paul Arvid Ericson married Feb. 20, 1943. He died July 21, 2001.
Surviving are her daughters, Lynn Smith, Anne Thomas, and Margaret Jane "Peggy" Ericson Valdez; three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren,
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held later. Arrangements are by Walter Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Stonebridge Church; the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
