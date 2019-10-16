Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Margaret Jane Houke


1944 - 2019
Margaret Jane Houke Obituary
Margaret Jane Houke

Margaret Jane Houke, 75, of Temperance, MI, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born March 19, 1944 in Toledo, OH to Edward and Donna (Bock) Welshans. Margaret married her sweetheart, Samuel Houke, in 1961; together they raised six children and enjoyed 56 years of marriage, until his passing in December 2017.

She was a waitress at Grandma's Kitchen where she made many new friends and acquaintances among her customers. Margaret and Samuel loved traveling to Northern MI, and especially stopping off at Torch Lake. She enjoyed her flowers and took great care of her garden beds; but most of all she loved family time and savored every moment with them. Margaret will always be remembered as a true people person and a friend to all.

Left to cherish Margaret's, memory are her children: Dwain, Johnell, Richard (Cori), Phillip (Marie), Rolland (Dawn), Holly (Steve) Orns; extended daughters, Tammy (Dan) Gratz, Jennifer Cecere; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; companion, Doug Fruchey; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Jean Gratz and Jerry Lininger.

Friends may join the family for a Celebration of Life at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Thursday October 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the Susan G. Komen Organization. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019
