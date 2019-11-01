The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
1935 - 2019
Margaret Joan McCarthy Obituary
Margaret Joan McCarthy

Margaret Joan McCarthy, age 84, passed away on October 30, 2019. Margaret was born May 19, 1935 in Detroit, MI to Christian and Agnes Skriver. She married Joseph McCarthy on September 12, 1959 in Detroit and together they moved to the Toledo area.

Margaret worked at Gulf Oil for 4 years before joining her husband at the business he owned and operated, McCarthy Tile Company, to do the bookkeeping. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania. Margaret had a strong faith and a nurturing love for all God's creatures. She was a lifelong member of the Toledo Animal Shelter. Margaret also enjoyed nature and traveling with her family.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Jeff and Patrick; sister, Mary Lawson; and sister-in-law, Donna (Rich) Loomis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in January 2019; sister, Marian; and parents.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) from 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

[email protected]
Published in The Blade on Nov. 1, 2019
