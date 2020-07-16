Margaret "Peggy" L. BittnerMargaret L. Bittner, 91, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Peggy was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 22, 1928, to Frank and Mary (Bali) Yarcso. She was the youngest of 5 children. In the 1940's she worked as a cashier for the former Way Supermarket. On January 3, 1951, she married the love of her life, George D. Bittner, who preceded her in death after 64 years of marriage. Peggy enjoyed cooking, sewing, and caring for her children, as well as spoiling her grandchildren with sleep overs and ice cream sundaes. Peggy had a gift for singing and loved to share it. When they all got together her brother Frank would play the accordion while the 4 "Burlap Sisters" Mary, Irene, Liz, and Peggy sang. It was always a fun time. She enjoyed being a part of the choir at the former Second Baptist Church, Toledo, Ohio, for many years. She sang many songs to her children as they were growing up and now these lullabies and nursery rhymes are being passed on to her grandchildren and great grandchildren through her memories.Peggy and George enjoyed many years camping and traveling throughout the United States and Canada. Peggy enjoyed a good game of baseball and was a Detroit Tigers fan as well as Toledo Mud Hens fan. She was a current member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Swiss Ladies where she loved to peel potatoes and working the German American Festival. Peggy always remembered family and friends on their birthdays, anniversaries and holidays, never did she let an occasion go by without making sure she had a card or flowers to send. She loved her outings to Walmart and the Dollar Store to ensure she had a gift waiting for the next baby, wedding, graduation, or birthday.Peggy is survived by her children, Albert (Lynne) Bittner, Connie (Fred) West, Betsy (Ron) Sutphin; grandchildren, Lisa Drebes, Jonathan (Karen) West, Karen (Bill) Murray, Connie Lynn, Stephanie (Mickey) Shanks, Michael Bittner, Michelle (Diego) Nakashima, Chad (Lindsey) West, Robert (Michelle) Sutphin, Kimberly (Stephen Perrine) Sutphin, Jessica (Chris) Avery; great-grandchildren, William, Meah, Canyon, Andrew, William, Keaton, Zayden, Hensley, Emilee, Colton, Cayden, Brenden, Mckenna, Tristan, Skyler, Madison. Also survived by her cousin, Lillian Lasko; her dog, Katy; many nieces and nephews.A special thanks to the Staff at Parkcliffe Assisted Living Northwood Ohio for all your love and compassion and as Peggy always said, "They treat me like a Queen," she could not have been happier. Peggy loved to cook and bake while living there, chicken paprikash, meatloaf and pecan pies were her specialties.Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Frank; husband, George; son, David; siblings, Frank, Mary, Irene, and Liz.Family services were held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. Interment took place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Peggy's memory are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Toledo Humane Society.