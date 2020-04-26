Margaret L. (Kamps) Lusher
1927 - 2020
Margaret L. (Kamps) Lusher March 28,1927 - April 22, 2020 Margaret Lina (Kamps) Lusher, 93, of Perrysburg, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Lakes of Monclova. Margaret was born March 28, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio to Arnold and Lisa (Hahne) Kamps. She married Kenneth G. Lusher on July 22, 1950 and they shared 61 years together, until he passed on August 13, 2011. Margaret was a lifelong member of Zoar Lutheran Church, where she belonged to the Alter Guild. For several years, Margaret and Ken were members of the Valleywood Dance Club. They spent many summers with their family traveling around the country with a travel trailer. In 1994, they built a home in N. Ft. Meyers, Florida and enjoyed many winters there golfing and playing bridge. Margaret will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially by her family and friends. Margaret is survived by her children; Nancy (Jeff) Kramer, Brad (Elaine) Lusher, Dean Lusher and Patti Lusher; grandchildren; Matt (Susie) Kramer, Lauren (Perry) Seal, Andrew (Katelyn) Lusher, Corinne Lusher and Camille Lusher; four great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Veronica Kamps. Along with her husband, Ken, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Fred Kamps. A celebration of Margaret's life will held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920 Boone, IA 50037-0920. Condolences may be made online to the family at: www.witzlershank.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
You will be missed dearly Margaret. The time we had together was priceless & you made each day interesting although that meant you trying to get ready for the day before I could wake you up lol. Thank you for always being so loving & waking up with a smile❤
Taleiya
Friend
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
