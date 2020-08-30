Margaret L. "Margarita" RuizMargaret L. "Margarita" Ruiz, age 81, of Toledo, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Toledo Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 12, 1939, to Robert and Margaret (DeDoncker) Blad in Moline, IL. Margaret was a longtime member of St. Hedwig Parish. For many years she was involved with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and partaking in the Lagrange Street Polish Festivals. One of her favorite pastimes was going to the Zablocki Senior Center where many knew her from the activities. Margaret's smile, laughter, and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Abelino "Johnny" Ruiz, on April 12, 2020; and brother, Ronald Blad. Margaret is survived by her loving children, Mary Kay Kline, Robert (Jackie) Skidmore, Rosita Barton, John (Larraine) Ruiz, Renee Clarke, Christopher Ruiz, Rachelle (Gaines) Ruiz-Fane, Ricardo (LaTisha) Ruiz, David (Kim) Ruiz, Mary Josephine (Ralph) Murphy, Sally (Estes) Ruiz, and Elizabeth (Zach) Bouts; 42 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; brother, Hjalmer Blad; and many other family members and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services were Private for family and Interment will take place in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. (Masks are required with social distancing).Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family c/o GoFundme/MargaretRuiz or CashApp - $Ready2Roc.The family would like to give a special thank you to Arbors of Sylvania and the Toledo Hospital for all of their love, care and support given to Margaret and our family throughout the past couple years.To leave a special message for Margaret's family, please visit