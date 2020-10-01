Margaret L. WoodMargaret L. Wood, age 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 63 years, Robert G. Wood, Sr.; son, Robert G. Wood, Jr.; parents, Mr. Robert and Mrs. Parilee Pyles; and 3 sisters.Margaret graduated from Woodward High School, and was a lifelong resident of Toledo. She worked at Maumee Valley Hospital in the Medical Record Department. After retirement, Margaret assisted with the establishment of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Left to cherish Margaret's memory is her son, Roland M. Wood, Sr.; grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.Family will be receiving guests from 11 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Services for Margaret are private. Margaret will be laid to rest at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.To share memories and condolences with Margaret's family please visit our website.