1/1
Margaret L. Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret L. Wood

Margaret L. Wood, age 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 63 years, Robert G. Wood, Sr.; son, Robert G. Wood, Jr.; parents, Mr. Robert and Mrs. Parilee Pyles; and 3 sisters.

Margaret graduated from Woodward High School, and was a lifelong resident of Toledo. She worked at Maumee Valley Hospital in the Medical Record Department. After retirement, Margaret assisted with the establishment of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Left to cherish Margaret's memory is her son, Roland M. Wood, Sr.; grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Family will be receiving guests from 11 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Services for Margaret are private. Margaret will be laid to rest at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

To share memories and condolences with Margaret's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved