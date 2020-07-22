1/
Margaret Leah McIntyre
1939 - 2020
Margaret Leah McIntyre

Margaret Leah McIntyre, age 81, passed away Sunday July 19, 2020 at the Anne Grady Center, Holland, OH. She was born on April 7, 1939 to Gilbert and Cora Coulter.

Preceded in death by her husband Ronald McIntyre in December of 1979. Surviving are her children, Earl and Sharon and all of her Anne Grady family.

Services will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615 where friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Interment Forest Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Anne Grady Foundation.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
02:15 - 03:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
23
Service
03:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
