Margaret Loretta (Donahue) Hosman passed on to heaven March 13, 2019, at age 92. She was born July 12, 1926 in Niles, Michigan to Loretta (Morris) and Edwin Donahue, joining her sister Eleanor and her brother Edwin.



Margaret grew up in Niles and spoke often of the many dear friends and family members who enriched her life. She pursued her degree in education at Michigan State University; following the death of her father, she transferred to Western Michigan University. There she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Hosman. Although she might have preferred an Irishman, Dick won her heart with his dimples, sparkling eyes, and ability to croon. They shared fifty-eight years of marriage, working hard, raising three daughters and singing with friends and family around their player piano.



Margaret enjoyed teaching for many years, retiring from Garfield Elementary School in Toledo. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, garden, play golf and bridge. After retirement, she delivered Meals on Wheels, tutored adults to read through the GED Program, recorded books on tape for the blind and was an active member of the American Association of University Women.



She was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and shared her deep and abiding faith with family. She cherished her role as mother, grandmother and great grand-mother. She rarely missed their many activities and encouraged them to begin each day saying, "Good Morning World!"



Margaret is survived by her daughters, Mary (Ted) Kurt, Ann (Jim) Worden and Beth (Mark) Stutler; grandchildren, Jennifer Kurt Grafitti, Jeff Kurt, Maggie Rigney, John Rigney, Caitlin Stutler, Patrick (Anna) Stutler, and Anna Stutler; great-grandchildren Jake, Isabella and Sophia Grafitti and Conner Cook. Many loving nieces and nephews are also left to cherish her memory.



Margaret's family is forever grateful to her caregivers Wendy Nuhfer and Carolyn Yanez and the loving staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Please join us on Sunday, March 17 at Walker Funeral Home (Sylvania Avenue) from 2 - 5 PM with a scripture reading at 4:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 18 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg.



Memorial gifts made be made to the of Northwest Ohio, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or Garfield Elementary School's Young Women of Excellence Program.



