The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hosman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Loretta Hosman


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Loretta Hosman Obituary
Margaret Loretta Hosman

Margaret Loretta (Donahue) Hosman passed on to heaven March 13, 2019, at age 92. She was born July 12, 1926 in Niles, Michigan to Loretta (Morris) and Edwin Donahue, joining her sister Eleanor and her brother Edwin.

Margaret grew up in Niles and spoke often of the many dear friends and family members who enriched her life. She pursued her degree in education at Michigan State University; following the death of her father, she transferred to Western Michigan University. There she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Hosman. Although she might have preferred an Irishman, Dick won her heart with his dimples, sparkling eyes, and ability to croon. They shared fifty-eight years of marriage, working hard, raising three daughters and singing with friends and family around their player piano.

Margaret enjoyed teaching for many years, retiring from Garfield Elementary School in Toledo. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, garden, play golf and bridge. After retirement, she delivered Meals on Wheels, tutored adults to read through the GED Program, recorded books on tape for the blind and was an active member of the American Association of University Women.

She was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and shared her deep and abiding faith with family. She cherished her role as mother, grandmother and great grand-mother. She rarely missed their many activities and encouraged them to begin each day saying, "Good Morning World!"

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Mary (Ted) Kurt, Ann (Jim) Worden and Beth (Mark) Stutler; grandchildren, Jennifer Kurt Grafitti, Jeff Kurt, Maggie Rigney, John Rigney, Caitlin Stutler, Patrick (Anna) Stutler, and Anna Stutler; great-grandchildren Jake, Isabella and Sophia Grafitti and Conner Cook. Many loving nieces and nephews are also left to cherish her memory.

Margaret's family is forever grateful to her caregivers Wendy Nuhfer and Carolyn Yanez and the loving staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Please join us on Sunday, March 17 at Walker Funeral Home (Sylvania Avenue) from 2 - 5 PM with a scripture reading at 4:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 18 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg.

Memorial gifts made be made to the of Northwest Ohio, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or Garfield Elementary School's Young Women of Excellence Program.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now