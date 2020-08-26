1/
Margaret Louise Kose
1923 - 2020
Margaret Louise Kose

Margaret 'Peggy' Louise Kose, age 97, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away at home Monday, August 24, 2020. Born June 15, 1923, to the late Fred and Bessie Mechling. Peggy graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1945. On August 19, 1945, she married her husband, Paul Henry Kose, in Glenford, Ohio.

Peggy is survived by her sons, Bill (Kay) Findlay, OH, Bob (Joan) Monclova, OH, Tom (Debbie) Baltimore, OH, and David (Billie) Lancaster, OH; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Paul; daughter, Kathleen Kose; and five siblings.

Due to Covid-19, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pickerington, OH at https://www.epiphany-lutheran.com/donate. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
