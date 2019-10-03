Home

Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
Margaret Louise Stack


1950 - 2019
Margaret Louise Stack Obituary
Margaret Louise Stack

Margaret Louise Stack, 69, of Swanton, OH passed away unexpectedly at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on April 15, 1950 in Mousie, KY to Daniel and Ogie (Smith) Moore and she married Robert C. "Bob" Stack. Together they raised 2 children, Brian and Dawn.

Friends will be received on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences can be shared at

www.neville-funeral.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019
