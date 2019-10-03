|
|
Margaret Louise Stack
Margaret Louise Stack, 69, of Swanton, OH passed away unexpectedly at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on April 15, 1950 in Mousie, KY to Daniel and Ogie (Smith) Moore and she married Robert C. "Bob" Stack. Together they raised 2 children, Brian and Dawn.
Friends will be received on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences can be shared at
www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019