Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sweet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Louise Sweet


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Louise Sweet Obituary
Margaret Louise Sweet

Marilyn Louise Sweet, passed away at age 87 peacefully on March 30,2020.

Born January 17, 1933. She was predeceased by loving parents, William and Mabel Yeager; sister, Patricia; brothers, Jerry, Jimmy and loving husband, Ervin.

Survived by sisters, Susan, Lauretta and Billy Mae; beloved sons, Russell, David, Kenneth, Randy, Rick, James; with many grand and great-grandchildren. Some of her favorite hobbies included bingo, bowling, reading, baking, casino fun, sports and shopping. She was an extremely hardworking woman, devoted wife, and mother, that had a kind yet, feisty soul. Marilyn will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Memorial Services will be held at later date. Assiting with arrangements, Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -