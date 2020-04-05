|
Margaret Louise Sweet
Marilyn Louise Sweet, passed away at age 87 peacefully on March 30,2020.
Born January 17, 1933. She was predeceased by loving parents, William and Mabel Yeager; sister, Patricia; brothers, Jerry, Jimmy and loving husband, Ervin.
Survived by sisters, Susan, Lauretta and Billy Mae; beloved sons, Russell, David, Kenneth, Randy, Rick, James; with many grand and great-grandchildren. Some of her favorite hobbies included bingo, bowling, reading, baking, casino fun, sports and shopping. She was an extremely hardworking woman, devoted wife, and mother, that had a kind yet, feisty soul. Marilyn will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Memorial Services will be held at later date. Assiting with arrangements, Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020