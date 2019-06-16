Home

Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
Margaret "Maggie" Mae Wagner, 59, of Temperance, MI passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born on July 31, 1959 in Toledo, OH to Melvin and Faye Ann (Kelly) Kelley. Maggie was a 1977 graduate of Whitney High School and later attended Owens and the University of Toledo. She was employed with Lucas County Child and Family Services and also served as a Sheriff's deputy for over 32 years as a fraud investigator before retiring in 2014. Maggie enjoyed competitive shooting, boating and was a member of the Toledo Sailing Club for over 30 years. She loved being on the water or on the beach. Maggie is survived by her brothers, Willie (Lisa) Weidman and Mick (Sheronda) Weidman; fiancé, Mike Mathews and a host of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandmother, Margaret Holmes. Friends will be received on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared online at

Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
