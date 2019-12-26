Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Werner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Marie "Peggy" (Jensen) Werner


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Marie "Peggy" (Jensen) Werner Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Marie (Jensen) Werner

Margaret "Peggy" Marie (Jensen) Werner, 95, of Rossford, Ohio died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg. Peggy was born December 22, 1923 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Arthur and Thyra (Rubardt) Jensen.

Peggy graduated from Eau Claire High School and attended University of Wisconsin, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She married Carl W. Werner in 1944 and spent 41 years together until his passing in 1985. Carl was President of Werner Construction and Peggy would help him with anything she could. They were members of the Toledo Club since 1962.

Peggy loved being in the sun and around water. She enjoyed having a cocktail with her many loving friends and neighbors. She was a patron of the arts and encouraged her sons to pursue music and instilled an appreciation of all things artistic. She was active and volunteered in many worthy causes including the Sapphire Ball, Art Interests, The Toledo Animal Shelter, Toledo Art Museum and the Toledo Symphony League. Peggy loved animals and was kind hearted. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Peggy is survived by her son, Jon (Elizabeth Lee) Werner of Boone, NC; granddaughter, Amy Thyra Werner of San Diego, CA; great-grandson, Jensen Werner; nephew, Phil (Melinda) Drechsler of Burbank, CA; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces; brother-in-law, Henry "Hank" (Jackie) Werner of Rossford, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kim Werner; parents-in-law, Henry and Helen.

Funeral service will be in Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to Toledo Animal Rescue, Toledo Symphony, Toledo Art Museum or Toledo Zoo. A special "Thank you" to Nicky and Sue for the love, compassion and care that you gave. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -