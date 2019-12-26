|
Margaret "Peggy" Marie (Jensen) Werner
Margaret "Peggy" Marie (Jensen) Werner, 95, of Rossford, Ohio died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg. Peggy was born December 22, 1923 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Arthur and Thyra (Rubardt) Jensen.
Peggy graduated from Eau Claire High School and attended University of Wisconsin, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She married Carl W. Werner in 1944 and spent 41 years together until his passing in 1985. Carl was President of Werner Construction and Peggy would help him with anything she could. They were members of the Toledo Club since 1962.
Peggy loved being in the sun and around water. She enjoyed having a cocktail with her many loving friends and neighbors. She was a patron of the arts and encouraged her sons to pursue music and instilled an appreciation of all things artistic. She was active and volunteered in many worthy causes including the Sapphire Ball, Art Interests, The Toledo Animal Shelter, Toledo Art Museum and the Toledo Symphony League. Peggy loved animals and was kind hearted. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Peggy is survived by her son, Jon (Elizabeth Lee) Werner of Boone, NC; granddaughter, Amy Thyra Werner of San Diego, CA; great-grandson, Jensen Werner; nephew, Phil (Melinda) Drechsler of Burbank, CA; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces; brother-in-law, Henry "Hank" (Jackie) Werner of Rossford, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kim Werner; parents-in-law, Henry and Helen.
Funeral service will be in Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to Toledo Animal Rescue, Toledo Symphony, Toledo Art Museum or Toledo Zoo. A special "Thank you" to Nicky and Sue for the love, compassion and care that you gave. Online condolences may be left at
Published in The Blade from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019