Margaret Mary Jackson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Mary Jackson

Margaret Mary Jackson, 88, of Toledo, Ohio passed away May 5, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ on November 17, 1931 to William and Margaret (Curry) Van Dolson. On July 10, 1954 she married Kenneth Jackson while he was stationed with the Navy in New Jersey. They then moved to Ohio. Margaret and Kenneth were married 44 years until his passing in 1999.

Margaret worked for the Gladieux Foods Company at the Doehler Jarvis Company until they closed. She then worked for Sun Oil Refinery, retiring from there. She was a volunteer for St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, OH for over 10 years. Margaret was very active with the Maumee Eagles, with their R.E.A.C., going on many trips.

She is survived by her daughters, Peg (Bill) Barker, Peanut (Rodger) Harroun; son, Robert (Laureen) Jackson; grandchildren Amy, Andrew (Laura), Adam (Carrie), Ron (Stephanie), Airin (Dan), Chad (Abigail), Joshua, and Austin (Brittany); great grandchildren Christopher, Kasey, Aiden, Jarod, Nick, Elly, Maggie, Addyson, Claire, Vayda, Carly; and her many grand puppies. She was preceded in death by her husband Ken; and her sister, Rita Kapiloff.

The private Funeral Mass for Margaret will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Thursday, May 21, with an hour of visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances, we are limiting funeral gatherings but we will be Live Streaming the Funeral Mass. If you wish to join us to celebrate Margaret's life please visit her obituary on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Toledo Animal Rescue Shelter, 640 Wyman St. Toledo, OH 43609, or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1843 Airport Hwy. Toledo, OH 43610. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved