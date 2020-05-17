Margaret Mary Jackson
Margaret Mary Jackson, 88, of Toledo, Ohio passed away May 5, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ on November 17, 1931 to William and Margaret (Curry) Van Dolson. On July 10, 1954 she married Kenneth Jackson while he was stationed with the Navy in New Jersey. They then moved to Ohio. Margaret and Kenneth were married 44 years until his passing in 1999.
Margaret worked for the Gladieux Foods Company at the Doehler Jarvis Company until they closed. She then worked for Sun Oil Refinery, retiring from there. She was a volunteer for St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, OH for over 10 years. Margaret was very active with the Maumee Eagles, with their R.E.A.C., going on many trips.
She is survived by her daughters, Peg (Bill) Barker, Peanut (Rodger) Harroun; son, Robert (Laureen) Jackson; grandchildren Amy, Andrew (Laura), Adam (Carrie), Ron (Stephanie), Airin (Dan), Chad (Abigail), Joshua, and Austin (Brittany); great grandchildren Christopher, Kasey, Aiden, Jarod, Nick, Elly, Maggie, Addyson, Claire, Vayda, Carly; and her many grand puppies. She was preceded in death by her husband Ken; and her sister, Rita Kapiloff.
The private Funeral Mass for Margaret will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Thursday, May 21, with an hour of visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances, we are limiting funeral gatherings but we will be Live Streaming the Funeral Mass. If you wish to join us to celebrate Margaret's life please visit her obituary on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Toledo Animal Rescue Shelter, 640 Wyman St. Toledo, OH 43609, or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1843 Airport Hwy. Toledo, OH 43610. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.