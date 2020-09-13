Stengle Family, I am so sorry for your great loss. The obituary was nothing shy of beautiful and eye opening. Your mother had many GREAT personal accomplishments throughout her lifetime, but I believe her greatest was as Mom. . I did not know her well personally, but now I wish I did. I would have learned so much from her. I knew her from her daughter, and my dear forever friend, Anne. She led by example. A very humble, God loving, gracious, generous, confident, strong woman who loved her family deeply and unconditionally. She inspired her children, through example, to love and believe in God and themselves, perform to the best of their talent and ability, love and accept others, and continue to live life with gusto and humility, while wearing their heart on their sleeve. She can rest peacefully now with her loving husband. Her work is done. She watched history repeat itself through the success of each of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. As she was frequently seen at events in person, she will still be sitting on those bleachers, routing her loved ones on, as their life journey continues. Love to all, Teena Cable

