Margaret Miller



Margaret Miller, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, and most recently residing in Sun City West, Arizona, entered the pearly gates of Heaven on February 17, 2019 to be with her devoted husband, Olis. She will be missed by many on earth but happily greeted in Heaven as she enters the Kingdom of our Lord.



Margaret was born in Toledo on July 7, 1924 to Henry and Mildred Haas. She enjoyed playing the piano and the mandolin, mini-golf, and was an avid LA Dodger baseball fan. Margaret was a lifetime devoted Catholic married in St. Charles Catholic Church in 1946. During her later years of life she would often visit Toledo and spent many days honoring and flowering her many relatives' grave sites that preceded her in death.Margaret is survived by her two sons, Ronald Miller (Roberta) and Gary Miller (Jean Helfman); and loving grandchildren, Rhonda Teresa Miller (John Avard); and Jerry Lee Miller.Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where services will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary