Margaret "Maggie" Mittendorf
Margaret "Maggie" Mittendorf, 58, of Elmore, OH passed away March 18, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. She was born in Oregon, Ohio on January 3, 1962 to Travis and Joanne (O'Hearn) Mathers. Maggie graduated from Clay High School in 1980 and went on to attend the University of Toledo. She enjoyed playing, coaching and umpiring sports. Maggie was also a past Worthy Advisor of the Rainbow Girls.
Maggie is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Tim Mittendorf; children, Amanda, Larry, Scott, Jason, Craig, Derek and Marc; 22 grandchildren; and brother, Rick Mathers. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Don Mathers.
The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd. Millbury, OH 43447, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Wednesday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Willow Cemetery. A Celebration of Life, for those unable to attend, will be planned and held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Maggie's name can be directed to .
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020