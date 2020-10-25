Margaret Moore03/17/1930 - 10/20/2020Margaret Moore, age 90, of Northwood, passed away Tuesday, October 20, in her home. She was born in 1930 in Summertown, Tennessee to parents John and Leona Walker. In 1951 she was married to Thomas Keiffer Moore, until his passing in 2008. Also preceding her in death was their daughter Pamela, along with nine brothers and sisters.Margaret will be remembered as a very hard worker, who expressed love by willingly giving of herself to help others in practical ways.She always felt privileged to have been in attendance in 1958 in New York City's historic Yankee Stadium International Assembly of Jehovah's Witnesses. She began decades of association and activity with the Riverview Congregation here in Toledo, where both she and Keiffer had many dear friends. She had a strong faith in the Bible and the hope of a resurrection, and did her best to maintain that faith. Margaret was also an avid reader and enjoyed learning.She is survived by her son, Timothy (Wendy) Moore of Colorado; daughter, Renee (John) Spillis of Perrysburg, and grandchildren, Summer (Jesse) Lindemann and Tanner Moore, both of Colorado. She had the opportunity and joy of meeting great-grandchildren, Jake and Madison Lindemann. One sister survives, Mrs. Shirley Becker of Tennessee.Also left behind is close family friend Creed Rollins, Pemberville. Creed provided love and support to both Margaret and Keiffer for many years.She will be laid to rest beside her beloved Keiffer. Services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's honor to Northwood Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be left to the family online at