1/1
Margaret Moore
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Moore

03/17/1930 - 10/20/2020

Margaret Moore, age 90, of Northwood, passed away Tuesday, October 20, in her home. She was born in 1930 in Summertown, Tennessee to parents John and Leona Walker. In 1951 she was married to Thomas Keiffer Moore, until his passing in 2008. Also preceding her in death was their daughter Pamela, along with nine brothers and sisters.

Margaret will be remembered as a very hard worker, who expressed love by willingly giving of herself to help others in practical ways.

She always felt privileged to have been in attendance in 1958 in New York City's historic Yankee Stadium International Assembly of Jehovah's Witnesses. She began decades of association and activity with the Riverview Congregation here in Toledo, where both she and Keiffer had many dear friends. She had a strong faith in the Bible and the hope of a resurrection, and did her best to maintain that faith. Margaret was also an avid reader and enjoyed learning.

She is survived by her son, Timothy (Wendy) Moore of Colorado; daughter, Renee (John) Spillis of Perrysburg, and grandchildren, Summer (Jesse) Lindemann and Tanner Moore, both of Colorado. She had the opportunity and joy of meeting great-grandchildren, Jake and Madison Lindemann. One sister survives, Mrs. Shirley Becker of Tennessee.

Also left behind is close family friend Creed Rollins, Pemberville. Creed provided love and support to both Margaret and Keiffer for many years.

She will be laid to rest beside her beloved Keiffer. Services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's honor to Northwood Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be left to the family online at

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved