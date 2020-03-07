Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Margaret Muriel Burgess

Margaret Muriel Burgess Obituary
Mrs. Margaret Muriel Burgess

Mrs. Margaret Muriel Burgess, 83, passed away, March 4, 2020 at The University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. She went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Criminal Law at the University of Detroit.

She is survived by son, Nathaniel Burgess; daughter, Margaret Joshua, both of Michigan; brother, Richard D. Lemons of Tucson, AZ and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation is 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 with Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607.

logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2020
