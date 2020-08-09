Margaret "Maud" Pearson07/09/1925 - 08/07/2020Margaret "Maud" Pearson, age 95, passed away on Friday August 7 surrounded by her loving family after an eight year battle with dementia.Maud was born on July 9, 1925 in Dundee Scotland. She immigrated in 1949 to marry her sweetheart, Robert "Scotty" Pearson. Eventually, they settled in West Toledo. It was there, that together, they raised their four children.When her youngest child was in elementary school, Maud went to work as the cafeteria manager at Elmhurst Elementary School. She continued to work in that position for 27 years. Upon retirement, she continued to volunteer weekly in the school library.She was a longtime member of Fairgreen Presbyterian Church, serving as a greeter many Sunday mornings. Maud was also a forty year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Yondota Chapter #317. She proudly served that organization in the role of Grand Representative to Scotland in 1997 and Worthy Matron in 1992.Maud was preceded in death by her husband Robert; sons, Robert and James and grandson, Andrew. She is survived by her loving children, Lynn and Douglas (Nikkie); daughter-in-law Linda; grandchildren, Kyle (Missy), Emily, Nathan and Cara; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Andrew Morris (Scotland), and extended family in Toledo and Scotland.There will be no visitation and services will be private. We would like to thank the memory care staff at Kingston of Sylvania and Rachel and Kathy from Ohio Living Hospice for their wonderful care of our beloved mother and grandmother.Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Maud's name may direct it to Fairgreen Presbyterian Church or Ohio Living Hospice.