Margaret Robbins
1937 - 2020
Margaret Robbins

Margaret Robbins, age 83. Passed away on May 20, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born in Rhodes, England on April 20, 1937. She met and married her dear late husband Bill while he served in England in the US Air Force. Loving mother of Pamela Robbins (Tony LaPlante), Katherine (Steven) Ferguson, and Thomas (Carol) Robbins. Adoring grandmother of Hailey and William Ferguson, Victoria Robbins (Colin Donahue), Elizabeth Robbins, and Genevieve Steiner. Proud great-grandmother of Avery Ann. Dear sister of Eric (Judith), Frank (Sheila), and the late Alan and David Nugent. Survived by loving nieces, nephews, and many dear, dear friends that enriched her life. Internment at Grand Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of Margaret's life will be scheduled at a future time. Donations appreciated to Hospice of Michigan or the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society.


Published in The Blade from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
1 entry
May 22, 2020
Margaret with her great granddaughter
Kristy
