Margaret Robbins



Margaret Robbins, age 83. Passed away on May 20, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born in Rhodes, England on April 20, 1937. She met and married her dear late husband Bill while he served in England in the US Air Force. Loving mother of Pamela Robbins (Tony LaPlante), Katherine (Steven) Ferguson, and Thomas (Carol) Robbins. Adoring grandmother of Hailey and William Ferguson, Victoria Robbins (Colin Donahue), Elizabeth Robbins, and Genevieve Steiner. Proud great-grandmother of Avery Ann. Dear sister of Eric (Judith), Frank (Sheila), and the late Alan and David Nugent. Survived by loving nieces, nephews, and many dear, dear friends that enriched her life. Internment at Grand Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of Margaret's life will be scheduled at a future time. Donations appreciated to Hospice of Michigan or the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society.





