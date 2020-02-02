|
|
Margaret "Muncie" (Mascak) Rucki
Margaret, age 81 of Toledo, passed away January 25th surrounded by family at St. Vincent's Hospital. Muncie was born October 30, 1938 to Paul and Elizabeth (Varkoly) Mascak in the Birmingham neighborhood on the east side of Toledo. She attended Woodward High School, and then worked at Libbey Glass. After retirement, Muncie worked at VFW posts 4906 & 2510. She enjoyed the outdoors, crafting, casino trips, and always made time for family and friends. Throughout her life, she was dedicated to caring for others. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her close friend, Thomas Gilbert Sr.; children, Kirk Gilbert, Jenniffer Collins, Thomas Gilbert Jr; 5 grandchildren, Daniel Gilbert, Kirk Kramer, Angela Tammarine, Jeremy Gilbert, Leah Collins. Muncie also leaves behind 13 greatgrandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren that she adored. Her family welcomes friends to the memorial service on February 8th at 1-3 p.m. in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1201 Madison Ave, Toledo. Donations in her name can be made to:
veteransmatter.org
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020