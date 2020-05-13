Margaret "Peg" Sawyer
1923 - 2020
Margaret "Peg" Sawyer

On May 7, 2020, Margaret "Peg" Sawyer, passed away peacefully in her sleep, three weeks short of her 97th birthday. A significant member of "America's Greatest Generation," a graduate of Libbey High School, she answered her calling in life, attending Toledo School of Nursing, graduating in 1944.

Peg found her passion in healthcare, in maternal health and for many years worked at The Toledo Hospital in the OB Department. When the demands of a growing family made hospital shifts difficult, she transitioned into a part time clinic position caring for expectant mothers and newborn infants. During her clinic experience, she recognized the need for clinic-based care outside the hospital and took her talent and passion to the Lucas County Health Department. She helped establish and spearhead care to the underserved in Lucas County, with concentration on the seasonal worker population in NW Ohio.

In retirement she pursued her passion for sewing and became a partner in the "Quilt Foundry" in Maumee, Ohio. She enjoyed many years of quilting, teaching and yearly donating quilts to the "Sunshine Children's Home" for auction to raise needed funds.

Those she touched will remember many great things about Peg. Her passion, kindness, and commitment to family will always be in the top of their mind.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob of 69 years. She was cherished and adored by three children and spouses, six grand children, and seven great grand children.

Finally, heaven just got "a lot more chocolate," and at least one dinner each night will many times start with dessert.

God Bless all that knew Peg. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Any contributions made in her memorial should be sent to The Toledo Hospital.


Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020
Peg was a wonderful full of life lady. Always positive and kind. I was blessed to be a friend. Ann S.
Ann Sisinyak
Friend
May 13, 2020
Mrs. Sawyer was always kind and caring. My sympathy to Tom, Dan and Amy.
Anne Richey
Friend
