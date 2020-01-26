|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Tams
Margaret "Peggy" Tams, formerly of Pemberton Drive, passed away peacefully at Sunset Village Retirement Community on January 15th, 2020. Born on December 17th, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, she was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and a member of Gesu Parish for 72 years. She was a former member of the Loyola Society at Gesu Parish, the Chappius Society at St. Francis de Sales high school, and a volunteer leader for Cub Scouts, Brownies, and Girl Scouts. She also worked in the Admissions and Scheduling offices at The University of Toledo for more than 20 years. As the wife of a Scoutmaster and mother of 3 Eagle Scouts and a Girl Scout, she lovingly sewed on dozens of unit patches, rank awards, merit badges and Order of the Arrow patches while inspiring and taking great pride in all of their achievements. Some of her favorite places were Mackinac Island, MI, Frankenmuth, MI, Gatlinburg, TN, and the countryside of Vermont.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Roland, and sister, Phyllis Meredith. Surviving siblings, Edward "Sonny" Pilzecker and Tish Price; her 4 children, Robin and Todd in California, Kelly (Dr. Gary Gries) in Cincinnati and Kerry (Denise) in Texas; her 17 grandchildren, Tristan, Kyla, Colin, Snapper, Mandy, Shana, Travis, Caitlin, Chelsea, Todd, Casey, Forest, Amy, Happy, Mariano, Jason and Brian; her 11 great grandchildren, Karden, Finley, Camden, Parker, Hagen, Romeo, Kaia, Daisy, Sagan, Nicklaus and Kahri. She also loved Duchess, Tosha and Lucy, the 3 Labrador Retrievers that were the source of so much joy and happiness for the entire family, and thoroughly enjoyed all of the grandkids pets that visited with her as well.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sunset Village and Ashanti Hospice for their dedicated, professional and compassionate care.
Visitation will be at Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd. Toledo, OH, on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial mass celebrated at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Sullivan Center. Arrangements are by the Walker Funeral Home, 419.841.2422. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Toledo Area Humane Society, 827 Illinois Ave, Maumee, OH. 43537 or online at www.toledohumane.org/donation/.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020