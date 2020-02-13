|
Margaret Truss
Margaret Truss, 91, received her wings on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the home she shared with her daughter. She was born in Cleveland, OH, to James and Bessie Calamese and raised in Leavittsburg, OH, by her maternal great aunt and uncle, Mary and William Cobb. She was a 1946 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and attended Stautzenberger College and University of Toledo. Margaret moved to Toledo with her husband in 1950. She was widowed in 1953 and remarried in 1960. She was employed at the former Rossford Ordinance Depot until it closed. She was later employed by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Northwest Ohio (Medical Mutual) for over 23 years, retiring in 1988. She was a dedicated member of Friendship Baptist Church for over 68 years, and the oldest member. She served as an usher for over 60 years and was on the Mothers Board. She was the church's representative on the Toledo Metropolitan Mission Task Force on Substance Abuse, volunteered at Family House and St. Vincent Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her four parents;, two husbands, Nolen Briggs and John P. Truss; and son, Letheniel Truss. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn Briggs and Priscilla (Ronald Sr.) Greer; granddaughter, Nichole Greer; and grandsons, Lethaniel (Ladonya) Nash and Ronald (Lanessa) Greer, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at The House of Day. Wake Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, Bishop Duane Tisdale, Pastor. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020