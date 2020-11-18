Margaret "Peggy" Vogelsang MaloneMay 13, 1931 - November 14, 2020Peggy was born in Toledo, Ohio, to parents Dr. Aaron and Helen (Bayer) Vogelsang. She graduated from Thomas A. DeVilbiss High School and attended the University of Toledo and graduated from The Ohio State University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education with a double major in Fine Arts and Home Economics. Peggy taught for 20 years in the Toledo Public Schools. Peggy had a voracious love for art and won many awards and special recognitions. Her paintings were exhibited at Lourdes College and in juried shows. Peggy also loved to share her talent by creating many paintings for family and friends.Peggy is survived by 7 nieces and 3 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Aaron and Helen (Bayer) Vogelsang; brother, Gaylan; sister-in-law, Nancy Vogelsang; and her husband, James J. Malone, whom she married in 1974 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, Indiana. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania, where her life was celebrated with a funeral mass conducted by Fr. Jason Kahle. Peggy was laid to rest beside James at Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy in memory of Peggy may be donated to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43609 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St., Sylvania, Ohio 43560. Professional services were conducted by the Reeb Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered at