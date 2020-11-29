(News story) Margaret "Peggy" Vogelsang Malone, a retired Toledo Public Schools teacher who was also an accomplished painter, died Nov. 14 at Oakleaf Village in Sylvania Township. She was 89.



The family did not have the cause of death.



Mrs. Malone retired from TPS in the early 1970s after 20 years of teaching home economics at the district's high schools.



Her nephew Jack Malone said she was a caring and dedicated teacher.



"In her final days she told me that she had never flunked a student. She also used to say, 'I had to keep them busy,'" he said.



Over the years, Mrs. Malone, who had taken art classes at the Ohio State University, also created a number of paintings, some of which were exhibited at juried art shows and at what now is Lourdes University.



In her early years, Mrs. Malone also modeled clothes for Toledo department stores for a time.



She was born May 13, 1931, in Toledo to Helen and Dr. Aaron Vogelsang.



A DeVilbiss High School graduate, she attended the University of Toledo and then the Ohio State University, graduating from OSU in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in education. While in OSU, she focused on economics and fine arts and took classes in painting.



Soon after obtaining her degree, she hired on at TPS.



In 1974, she married James J. Malone, a financial analyst for Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. He died in 2013.



Her nephew said the Malones liked to entertain guests at their home.



"As soon as one party was over, they would start to plan another," he said. "She was a queen of hospitality. She was also a great cook."



Mrs. Malone also enjoyed gifting her paintings to family and friends, her nephew said.



She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania.



Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gaylan Vogelsang.



There are no immediate survivors.



Services were private.



Arrangements were by Reeb Funeral Home.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 29, 2020.