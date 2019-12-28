|
(News story) Margaret "Peggy" Werner, the widow of a Rossford building contractor who was a longtime patron of local performing arts and encouraged her two sons to cultivate musical talents, died Dec. 14 in the Kingston Residence of Perrysburg. She was 95.
Mrs. Werner succumbed to complications of dementia, said Jon Werner, one of her sons. She had lived in various forms of assisted living and nursing care for about three years after residing for most of her life in Rossford's Eagle Point neighborhood, he said.
Mr. Werner said he grew up in a very musical household - with Mrs. Werner and brother, Kim, playing piano and his father, Carl Werner, a trumpeter - and he took up first the trumpet and then the French horn, upon which he became proficient enough to be chosen to various regional and state bands and orchestras and playing with the summer symphony at the Toledo Zoo.
"She was very supportive," the son said, describing the travel obligations "like soccer moms, but orchestra moms" while conceding that the noises his horn sometimes made during daily, hour-long practices in the basement might have tested the patience of a less musical mom.
All that practice paid a dividend when Jon Werner received a music scholarship to attend Kent State University.
"She was really tuned in to the arts and how people could grow and flourish with an understanding of art and music," he said.
Mrs. Werner was a supporter of the Toledo Opera Guild and its Sapphire Ball, which she co-chaired for a year during the early 1960s, as well as the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Symphony League, and what is now Toledo Animal Rescue.
Jon Warner said that, other than a Wiemaraner in his family during his childhood, his mother gravitated toward smaller dog breeds.
"She felt very strongly about the animal shelter and caring for animals," the son said.
"When she got involved, she gave it all," said Karen Merrels, a friend of Mrs. Werner's for more than 50 years whose two children had Mrs. Werner as a nursery-school teacher during the 1960s in Perrysburg. "There's no namby-pamby - she gets her heart into something, and that's it."
Born Dec. 22, 1923 to Arthur and Thyra Jensen in Eau Claire, Wis., she graduated high school there and then attended the University of Wisconsin, where she met Carl Werner, who was in Army training near Madison, Wis. at the time. The couple married in 1944 and Mr. Werner then shipped out to the Pacific theater in World War II, where as a machine gunner he was wounded - and his ammunition feeder killed - during the Battle of Okinawa.
After the war, Carl Werner started Standard Lumber & Coal in Oregon with a business partner, then shifted the business toward building remodeling after buying out that partner's stake, the younger Mr. Werner said. Most of the work was residential, but some commercial projects were in his father's mix, he said.
Mrs. Werner loved living near the water, the son said, and often sunbathed along the Maumee's shore. She also was a stickler for grammar and etiquette, he said, teaching both of her sons "to be tolerant of other people and respectful toward them, even in disagreement.
"She just drummed it all into us," Mr. Werner said. "She wanted her boys to be perfect gentlemen."
"She was very bright, and she had a command of the English language like nobody I knew," said Mrs. Merrels, who also credited Mrs. Werner with pushing her to overcome a fear of flying by imposing on her to take a three-week trip to Europe together.
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, who grew up in Eagle Point, agreed that Mrs. Werner, whom he befriended at age 12 while shadowing milkmen and letter carriers around the neighborhood, was "a social woman from an era that has gone by."
"I used to go to her house to play backgammon with her," he said, recalling stakes of 10 cents per game, "and I don't recall ever beating her because she was that good."
The sheriff said the Werners later served as his business mentors when he bought some rental property in the area.
Mr. Werner died in 1985, and Mrs. Werner also was preceded in death by a son, Kim Werner. She is survived by her son, Jon Werner; a granddaughter, and a great-grandson.
A funeral service will begin at noon Saturday in the Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, with a private reception to follow. The family suggests tributes to Toledo Animal Rescue, the Toledo Symphony, the Toledo Museum of Art, or the Toledo Zoo.
This is a news story by David Patch. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6094.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 28, 2019