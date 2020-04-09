|
Margaret Z. Wilson
9/20/1947 - 4/5/2020
Margaret (Peg) Ann [Zavotsky] Wilson died Sunday, April 5th, 2020 in Toledo, OH at the age of 72. Margaret, daughter of Andrew Bartholomew and Katherine Marie [Eyman] Zavotsky, was born in New Brunswick, NJ on September 20th, 1947. She graduated from Franklin High School (Somerset, NJ) in 1965 and received her bachelor's degree in English/Education from Ursinus College (Collegeville, PA) in 1969. Margaret continued her education at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania where she earned a master's degree in reading education in 1995 and further enhanced her education by completing coursework at Lake Erie College, Ashland University, College of Mount St. Mary's and Fresno Pacific University. She retired from teaching at Madison Local Schools (Madison, Ohio) in 2007 having taught high school English and middle school reading and language arts as well holding various supervisory/appointed positions (Yearbook Adviser, English Festival Adviser, building representative, union secretary, scholarship committee).
Prior to retiring, Margaret was an active member of the community in Madison, OH. She held several positions at East End YMCA (lifeguard, Women & Girls Committee, Old Fashioned Days Race committee) and supported the Friends of Madison Public Library, the Madison High School Mothers Club (vice president) and Madison Booster Club. Following retirement, Margaret relocated to Toledo, OH to be close to family. She continued sharing with others while working at the YMCA/JCC of Greater Toledo as an aquatic fitness, SilverSplash® and SilverSneakers® instructor at South, Morse Center, Wolf Creek, Anthony Wayne and Summit/Downtown YMCA branches. Margaret was a long-time member of the United Church of Christ, most recently worshiping at Park Church UCC in Toledo, OH. Previously, she was a member at Memorial UCC in Toledo, OH and Central Congregational UCC in Madison, OH. She held various positions within the churches including Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Confirmation Instructor, health & wellness committee and often talked about her support of various fund-raising efforts. Throughout her life she also enjoyed various other pursuits. Margaret was an avid reader, loved spending time enjoying her summers along the shores of Lake Erie, and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her son, Timothy David Wilson (Toledo, OH); her son, Daniel Todd Wilson and wife, Stacy Ann [Solomon] Wilson (Upper Black Eddy, PA); her grandchildren, Leo (Kayla) May Wilson (Bellingham, WA) and McKenna Lea Wilson (Toledo, OH); and her sisters, Mary Ellen Zavotsky (Apalachicola, FL), Katherine Andrea [Zavotsky] Harris (Everett, WA) and Barbara Marie Zavotsky (Everett, WA). Memorial services will be planned following lifting of restrictions on group gatherings due to COVID-19. In order to ensure notification, please comment on the obituary page and provide contact information (http://toledocremation.com/obituary/). An updated obituary will also be published in the newspaper once arrangements are made. Margaret asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of the following organizations or a : Park Church UCC, Toledo, OH (https://www.parkchurchucc.org/); Outdoor Ministries, Ohio Conference UCC (https://www.uccr.org/templed); Scholarship fund at the Downtown YMCA, Toledo, OH (https://www.ymcatoledo.org/forms/make-a-donation/); Friends of Madison Public Library, Madison, OH (https://www.madison-library.info/friends-of-the-library/).
Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020