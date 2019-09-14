|
Margene V. Spring
Margene V. Spring, 84, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019. Margene was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 13, 1934 to Ray and Dorotha (Taylor) Polsdorfer. In 1952, she graduated from Clay High School and received her Bachelors of Education degree from Bowling Green State University, where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. On June 15, 1956, she married the love of her life, Henry Spring, and enjoyed 43 years of marriage. Margene was a teacher for Oregon City Schools and later volunteered as a reading tutor for elementary school children. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and served on the Program & Fellowship Committee. Margene enjoyed traveling with her husband, boating, and spending time at her cottage on Willow Beach. She enjoyed her weekly bridge games and cooking for family celebrations. Her true passion was spending time with her family; especially her children and grandchildren.
Margene is survived by her daughters, Lore (David) Warnke and Heidi (Lloyd) Lind; grandchildren, Jacob Warnke, Bill (Amanda) Warnke, Amy Lind, and Susan Lind; great-granddaughter, Ella Rose Warnke; and brother-in-law, Fred (De) Spring. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; and brother, Bill Polsdorfer.
Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Funeral services will take place Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Road, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:00 am. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019