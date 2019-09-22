|
|
Margie Alvarado
Margie (Muñiz) Alvarado, 75, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. She was born in Toledo on August 21, 1944 to José and Florencia (Zapata) Muñiz. Margie spent 58 years married to her loving husband, Gilbert Alvarado, and he survives. Margie selflessly gave every day of her life. She was strong, hardworking, kind and courageous, with boundless amounts of energy. Proudly, she was everyone's protector and savior. She never encountered a challenge that she couldn't overcome or problem she couldn't solve.
Margie was the anchor in her children and grandchildren's lives. They meant the world to her and she was adored by each and every one of them. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Her quick wit and delicious cooking will forever be missed. As a woman of great faith, Margie was a life-long member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Margie is survived by her husband, Gilbert; children, Vicky (Ray) Owens, Susan (David) O'Donnell, Gilbert D. Alvarado, Edward (Jauncy) Alvarado, Denise Alvarado, David Alvarado; grandchildren, Elisea, Raymond, Nicole, Michael, Brittany, David, Marisela, Serena, Alexis, Gabrielle, Christian, Seth; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Maria Montelongo. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe, Leon, Ringo; and grandson, Gabriel Edel.
Friends will be received on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422), with a Scripture Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a Funeral Mass starting at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 728 S. St. Clair Street, Toledo. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Descansa en paz,
Marchona.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019