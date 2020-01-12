Home

Margie Ann Kerschner


1935 - 2020
Margie Ann Kerschner Obituary
Margie Ann Kerschner

Margie Ann Kerschner, 84, was born on April 29, 1935 to Fred and Gladys Boehm of Swanton Oh. She passed away January 6th, 2020 peacefully in Stanwood, Washington at the home of Karriann (Dana) Whitney. She graduated from Swanton High School. She married Charles Monroe Kerschner and had 3 daughters. Margie (De De) enjoyed riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, camping,working outdoors, and was an extreme animal lover. Margie and Chuck were self employed and she was also a Lt of Security at Toledo Express Airport.

Proceeded in death by her loving parents, Fred and Gladys Boehm; brothers, Bill and Donald Boehm. Survived by her daughters, Cindy (Bob) Kuch, Julie (Greg) Buck, Karriann (Dana) Whitney; brother, Robert Boehm; sister, Marilyn (Hardy) Morris and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank the Green Team of Providence Hospice of Snohomish County, Everett Washington.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
