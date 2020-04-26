Margie C. Myers Margie C. Myers, 87, of Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born January 28, 1933 in Toledo to William and Augusta (Mortiz) Beichter. Margie worked at the Eisenhower Intermediate School as a cook for many years. She absolutely loved to cook and was well known for her lamb cake and potato salad. Margie had a passion for the outdoors and loved to travel. She also enjoyed playing Bunco. Margie is survived by her children, Cynthia (David) Myers-Manship, Ivan (Amie) Myers, Jr., William (Saletta) Myers, Robert Myers; grandchildren, Darryn (David) Reams, Victoria (Alex) Manship, Ashley Manship, Mitchell Myers, Mackenzie (Vinnie) Myers, Rita (Mark) Myers, John (Megan) Myers; great-grandson, Derrin Myers; sister, Janet Boos. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Myers, Sr.; parents; and brother-in-law, James Boos. In accordance with Margie's wishes, all services held will be private. www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2020.