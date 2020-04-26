Margie C. Myers
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie C. Myers Margie C. Myers, 87, of Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born January 28, 1933 in Toledo to William and Augusta (Mortiz) Beichter. Margie worked at the Eisenhower Intermediate School as a cook for many years. She absolutely loved to cook and was well known for her lamb cake and potato salad. Margie had a passion for the outdoors and loved to travel. She also enjoyed playing Bunco. Margie is survived by her children, Cynthia (David) Myers-Manship, Ivan (Amie) Myers, Jr., William (Saletta) Myers, Robert Myers; grandchildren, Darryn (David) Reams, Victoria (Alex) Manship, Ashley Manship, Mitchell Myers, Mackenzie (Vinnie) Myers, Rita (Mark) Myers, John (Megan) Myers; great-grandson, Derrin Myers; sister, Janet Boos. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Myers, Sr.; parents; and brother-in-law, James Boos. In accordance with Margie's wishes, all services held will be private. www.freckchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief at this amazingly difficult time. Margie and Ivan were two of the sweetest most generous people I have known. May she rest in heaven now reunited with Ivan and no longer suffering in her earthly body. Love and light to all her family.
Molly Tomaszewski
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved