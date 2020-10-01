1/1
Margie E. Heilman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie E. Heilman

Margie E. Heilman, age 87, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born on April 23, 1933, to William and Martha (Roskowsky) Heineman in Toledo.

Margie enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Being 1 out of 8 children, Margie has always been surrounded by a loving family. During her spare time, she would garden and go antiquing "garage sales". Margie adored taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her witty and twisted sense of humor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burdette "Bud" Heilman; daughter, Sandra Heilman-Paul; brothers, Bill and Ken Heineman; and sisters, Diane, Connie, Ethel, Evelyn and Mary. Margie is survived by her loving sons, Tom and Rick Heilman; grandchildren, Melissa (Ross) Radkov, Tony (Jessica) Paul, Christopher (Amy) Heilman; great-grandchildren, Connor, Madison, Riley, and Shane; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends especially, Claudia Ogle and Joanne Czerniakowski.

Family will receive guests from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300).

To share memories and condolences with Margie's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved