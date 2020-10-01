Margie E. HeilmanMargie E. Heilman, age 87, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born on April 23, 1933, to William and Martha (Roskowsky) Heineman in Toledo.Margie enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Being 1 out of 8 children, Margie has always been surrounded by a loving family. During her spare time, she would garden and go antiquing "garage sales". Margie adored taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her witty and twisted sense of humor.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burdette "Bud" Heilman; daughter, Sandra Heilman-Paul; brothers, Bill and Ken Heineman; and sisters, Diane, Connie, Ethel, Evelyn and Mary. Margie is survived by her loving sons, Tom and Rick Heilman; grandchildren, Melissa (Ross) Radkov, Tony (Jessica) Paul, Christopher (Amy) Heilman; great-grandchildren, Connor, Madison, Riley, and Shane; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends especially, Claudia Ogle and Joanne Czerniakowski.Family will receive guests from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300).To share memories and condolences with Margie's family please visit our website.