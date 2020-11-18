Margie L. Stapleton
Margie L. Stapleton, 91, died peacefully on November 14, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1929, in Fonde, KY, to Ottis and Liza (Lowe) Ellis. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and wife. Her family was the most important thing to her.
She attended the Hopewell Wesleyan Christian Church on Alexis Road.
Margie was a skilled machine operator working for local tool and die companies for many years.
She loved music and dancing and had attended an Elvis Presley concert in 1956 at the Sports Arena in Toledo. In her early married days, it was common for her to serve and entertain 15-20 guests once or twice per week for a "hootenanny."
In her early 80s she was still dancing four times a week at the Eagles, Elks, American Legion, and any place she could find a dance with her senior friends. Margie and her husband Tom took Arthur Murray dance lessons.
Margie joyfully celebrated her 90th birthday with her family at the Spring Meadows Nursing Home.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Margie is survived by her son in law, Gary Dotson; daughter in law, Linda Madon; her granddaughters, Rhonda Wise, and JoHanna Neugebauer (Hans); great grandchildren, Ashley, Alison, Abigail, Ella, Drew, and Gabe. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Donna Dotson; and son, Jimmie Madon.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, November 20, from 4-7 p.m. with the funeral ceremony beginning at 6:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation on Monday, November 23, at the Cawood Funeral Home in Middlesboro, KY, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Partin-Lowe Cemetery in Frakes, KY.
Memorial donations in Margie's memory may be given to the American Diabetes Association
