Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
5155 W. Sylvania Ave.
Toledo, OH
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
2201 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
2201 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH
Margot McIver Reichert


1941 - 2020
Margot McIver Reichert Obituary
Margot McIver Reichert

Dear Ones,

It is with sadness that we let you know that Margot McIver Reichert, age 78, of Ottawa Hills, and formerly of St. Louis, MO, Marion, IN and Springfield, OH, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at home. She was born September 2, 1941 in Cleveland, OH to William and Margaret (Clymer) McIver. She was a 1959 graduate of Ottawa Hills High School and attended DePaul University and graduated with a B.S. in Education from Wittenberg University in 1963.

Margot enjoyed her associations with Hope Lutheran Church; Hospice of Northwest Ohio; Pi Beta Phi Sorority; Ottawa Hills Schools; Toledo Day Nursery and Christ Child Society. She was honored to have shared her life's journey with family and friends and wishes them God's Peace and Grace.

She is survived by her children, Paul & Beth Reichert and Megan Reichert; grandchildren, Katie Ekey, Moriah, Erin and Isaac Reichert and Rachael Kral.

Friends will be received at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave. Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, January 10, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church at 2201 Secor Rd, Toledo, Ohio where funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, 419-874-3133. Memorial contributions may be made in Margot's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a . Online condolences may be made online to www.witzlershank.com. She loved you oodles.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
