Margret Joan Elton
On August 23, 2019, Joan Elton passed away in St. Petersburg, FL, at the age of 95.
Joan was born in Assumption, OH to William and Margaret Mossing on September 30, 1923. She grew up in Swanton, OH. She attended Swanton High School and received a Degree in Education from Miami University in Oxford, OH.
Joan was a beloved teacher for 30 years, primarily at St. Joseph and Union Schools in Maumee, OH. After she retired, she moved to St. Petersburg, FL. During her retirement she spent over 15 years as a volunteer at All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg rocking babies in the neonatal ward. Joan was an avid quilter and spent countless hours creating baby quilts for The Linus Project, which sends every child born in the local hospitals home with a handmade quilt.
Joan is survived by her children, Caroline Alderman Wolf (Shay), Michael (Martha), John (Pam), Thomas (Judy) and her sister, Judy Mossing Yager. She is also survived by 11 Grandchildren, numerous Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Mossing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5571 Roosevelt Blvd. Clearwater, FL, 33760 or https://suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donate/.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020