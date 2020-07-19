Marguerite Ann SchroederMarguerite Ann Schroeder, 96, of Toledo, OH, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 20, 1924, in Toledo, OH, to Arthur and Luella (Beck) Hartman. Marguerite graduated from DeVilbiss High school in 1942 and received an Associate of Arts Degree from Stephens College, Columbia, MO, in 1944. She married her true love, Robert L. Schroeder in 1948 and together raised 3 children, living in Columbus, OH, Vineland, NJ, and Clarks Summit, PA, before returning to Toledo, OH enjoying 57 years of marriage until his passing in 2005. Marguerite worked over 15 years as a Benefits Administrator for Akzo Nobel in PA, was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church serving as Treasure of WELCA and on the Finance Committee. She and her husband enjoyed World Traveling visiting Europe, Kenya, China, South America, Australia, and New Zealand, lifelong golfer, and a member of Valleywood golf club, reading, and doing puzzles. Marguerite truly loved family time and cherished every moment with them and her dogs.She is survived by her loving children, Susan Overman, Marsha, and Robert Schroeder; grandchildren, Shawna Overman, Hadyn Schroeder; great grandchildren, Dominique and Romeo Overman; sister, Marilyn Dailey; niece, Jacqueline Cottrell; nephew, Fred Weiss.Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and brother, Edward Hartman.Graveside Funeral Services will take place at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, OH, Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m.Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43613.Online condolences may be offered to Marguerite's family at