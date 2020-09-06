1/1
Marguerite "Peggy" (Ankenbrandt) Cunningham
1935 - 2020
Marguerite "Peggy" (Ankenbrandt) Cunningham

A woman of great strength, faith and love, Marguerite "Peggy" (Ankenbrandt) Cunningham, age 85, passed away peacefully at home in Toledo on September 2, 2020. Peggy was born on August 12, 1935 to George and Marguerite (Knoke) Ankenbrandt. Her drive and dedication to helping others led Peggy to become a clinical nurse specialist, achieving a nursing degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's degree from the University of Michigan. She later taught at Mercy College in Toledo and Queens College in New York. During a memorable trip to Scotland, Peggy met the love of her life, Patrick "Pat" Cunningham. After their marriage in 1973, Peggy and Pat raised their family in New York for many years before returning to Toledo. Peggy remained a nurse all her life. Her three children remember how she stayed calm and patient during any crisis or medical situation, often telling them, "this doesn't hurt!" (sometimes her children disagreed). Peggy was an avid reader and life-long traveler, visiting all 50 states and many countries over the decades. She and Pat enjoyed both the journey and the destination in their travels, which included visiting homes of former U.S. presidents. Inspired by the example of her mother, Peggy made a trip to Israel at the age of 80 and always retained her curiosity and interest in new places.

Peggy's love of helping others extended to her generosity, she always made all her guests feel like family. She had a spot for everyone at the table, and for many years enjoyed hosting a holiday open house. A member of the "Morning Glories" at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church, Peggy was deeply committed to her faith and served as a Eucharistic minister and lector. She could always be counted on to help others through tough times with humor and love. Peggy touched many lives and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and faith community.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her best friend and husband, Pat; sister in-laws, Mary and Catherine Cunningham and her nephew, Daniel Yaklin. She is survived by her children, Patric (P.J.), Kelley (Josh) Surdell and Megan Cunningham; adored granddaughters, Haley, Rebekah, and Kelsey; sister, Judy (Ken) Yaklin; as well as nieces and nephews, Sara (Bill), Molly (Ted), Elizabeth and Michael Yaklin.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, September 11th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12th beginning at 9:30 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required by the funeral home and the church.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
SEP
11
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
