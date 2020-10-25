Marguerite E. Hoppe
Marguerite E. Hoppe, age 98, of Toledo, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Born on November 8, 1921, the 3rd of four children, to Clarence and Clara Bahnsen in Oak Harbor, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings.
In May of 1941 she married Richard Hoppe whom she shared 58 years of marriage before his passing in October 1999. Together they raised two children, Karen and Doug.
Marguerite was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and loyal friend. Left to cherish her sweet memory are daughter, Karen (Ward) Armstrong; and son, Doug (Mary) Hoppe. Grandchildren, Jeff (Dawn) Haas, Tracey (Mike) Plenzler, Kelley Haas, Sherri (Carey) Stansbury, Molly (Don) Geldien, Craig Hoppe, Tim (Ashley) Lauer, Scott Hoppe and Lisa (Dann) Shanteau; 19 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Marguerite was best known for her gifts of quiet strength, patience, kindness, faith, and her beautiful, loving smile. For those blessed to have know her; they will remember her loving nature, grace and immeasurable class that she exuded each and every day of her amazing 98 year journey. In her earlier days she enjoyed bowling, organizing community social events, traveling to destinations in Hawaii, Jamaica, a great portion of the United States and residence in Florida. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her loving family for which she leaves a rich legacy of love.
Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of her life and funeral will be held, at a later date, in the Spring. Her final resting place will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park of Toledo. The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Sunset House and Hospice of N.W. Ohio.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home of Holgate, Ohio.