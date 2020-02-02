|
|
Marguerite "Marge" H. Allen
Marguerite "Marge" Allen, 93, formerly of Toledo passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 in Whitehall, Michigan. Marge was a Registered Nurse and worked for 35 years at the Toledo State Hospital. After retiring she worked for many years at Joe Cooper Florist before its closing
Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Burton in 1995. She is survived by 2 sons, Rodney (Bonnie) Allen and Randall (Martha) Allen, as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Sunday, February 2nd from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Funeral services and interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to the Toledo Humane Society, Swan Creek Lifecare Fund or Harbor Hospice of Muskegon. www.walterfuneralhome.com
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020