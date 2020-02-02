Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite H. "Marge" Allen


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite H. "Marge" Allen Obituary
Marguerite "Marge" H. Allen

Marguerite "Marge" Allen, 93, formerly of Toledo passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 in Whitehall, Michigan. Marge was a Registered Nurse and worked for 35 years at the Toledo State Hospital. After retiring she worked for many years at Joe Cooper Florist before its closing

Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Burton in 1995. She is survived by 2 sons, Rodney (Bonnie) Allen and Randall (Martha) Allen, as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Sunday, February 2nd from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Funeral services and interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to the Toledo Humane Society, Swan Creek Lifecare Fund or Harbor Hospice of Muskegon. www.walterfuneralhome.com

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -